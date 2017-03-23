The SLAM Podcast Episode 46: Stanley Johnson

Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson drops by the SLAM Dome to talk the Arizona Wildcats run to the Sweet 16, Boban Marjanovic, Paw Patrol, what he thinks about LaVar and Lonzo Ball and Drake’s More Life album.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:
Related
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Michael Irvin
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Eric Devendorf
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Jamel Thomas
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Al Harrington
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Tim Frazier
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Spencer Dinwiddie
The SLAM Podcast Feat. George “Iceman” Gervin
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Jusuf Nurkic
The SLAM Podcast Feat. Kenny Anderson
The SLAM Podcast Feat. JJ Barea
Commentscomments powered by Disqus