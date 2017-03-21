The SLAM Podcast Episode 45: Michael Irvin

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin drops by the SLAM Dome to talk about his upcoming film ‘Slamma Jamma,’ his high school playing days, the 1992 Foot Locker Slam Fest, pickup games with the Dallas Cowboys, hanging out with Magic Johnson and what he thinks about the NBA’s rest issues.
