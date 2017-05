During All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, Joey Bada$$ dropped his song “Victory.” The young Brooklyn native is a big fan of hoops and filmed the video for the song with the help of a few NBA superstars. On-hand at the shoot was Russell Westbrook, Devin Booker, Emmanuel Mudiay, Myles Turner and CJ McCollum.

Check it out up top and see if you can spot the players.

Video courtesy of Mountain Dew