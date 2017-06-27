The ’16-’17 regular season was bonkers. Russell Westbrook and James Harden dueled with epic stats and insane individual games. Harden had two 50-point triple-doubles and Westbrook hit the League with a record-breaking 42 triple-doubles.

There was no wrong choice for this year’s MVP and after months of waiting, Westbrook was finally officially named MVP.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Russ tearfully thanked his parents, brother and wife. Before that, though, he brought his Thunder teammates up on stage and jokingly thanked the media.

“I never thought I’d be saying this up here today, but I wanna thank the media for voting for me. No but seriously, I’m very, very appreciative. I feel like I go out every night and compete at a very, very high level and I’m thankful for you guys noticing that.”

Watch his whole speech above. Congrats, Russ!

Video courtesy of NBA