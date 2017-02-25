The Thunder beat the Lakers 110-93 tonight on the strength of a 17 point, 18 rebound and 17 assist night from Russell Westbrook. The Brodie now has 28 triple-doubles on the season and the Thunder are moving forward with the seventh best record in the West and Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott on the roster and Enes Kanter back from injury.

In their first game with the Thunder, Taj Gibson scored 12 points and Doug McDermott added 8 points. (via @okcthunder) pic.twitter.com/qq0BMAAenS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 25, 2017

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins