We’ve seen many travels in the NBA, but nothing tops this.

Facing the Warriors on Wednesday night, Russell Westbrook took the ball of the inbounds pass and literally walked five steps before dribbling.

What was Russ thinking? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BJrZDQYDJr — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 19, 2017

Rest assured, Shaq will never let Russ live this one down.

