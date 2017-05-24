There’s a reason Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley sit on opposite ends of the table.

After the Cavs’ 122-99 Game 4 win over the Celtics, Shaq and Sir Charles got into it on live TV over seemingly nothing.

Shaq: “Chuck, you have no idea what what we’re talking about because you’ve only been to the Finals once.” Barkley: “I wasn’t riding on Dwyane Wade and Kobe’s coattails.” Shaq: “It doesn’t matter. I got the same thing you got, and I passed you up 10 years ago.” Barkley: “If I had been riding on Kobe’s coattails, Dwyane Wade’s, Alonzo Mourning’s, Rick Fox.” Shaq: “People question why you’re in the Hall of Fame anyway, bum.”

And it continued from there.

Things first appeared to get chippy during a commercial break, when Shaq started to film Barkley on Instagram.

Shaq remarked, “We just watching you eat, fat boy” to a clearly perturbed Barkley.

This certainly wasn’t the first time Shaq and Charles went at it on Inside the NBA.

Kenny Smith, for what it’s worth, thinks Shaq would destroy Barkley in a real fight.

