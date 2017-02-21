Fresh off a trip to NoLa for All-Star Weekend, we’re back with interviews featuring Dwyane Wade, Devin Booker and Kansas-bound high schooler Billy Preston.

Along with the interviews, we also discuss our celebrity sightings, the best and worst parts of All-Star Weekend and give our take on the DeMarcus Cousins blockbuster.

