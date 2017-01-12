The SLAM Podcast Episode 36: Tim Frazier

By

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Tim Frazier drops by the SLAM Dome to talk about the Pelicans season, his relationship with Damian Lillard, Lance Stephenson, Funfetti cake, whether or not he retired the #TimFrazierChronicles dance and gives us his All-Star picks.

Listen above and be sure to check us out on Audioboom, iTunes and Soundcloud:

Audioboom: https://audioboom.com/channel/slam-respect-the-game-podcast
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/slam-respect-the-game-podcast/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/slammagazine

