With the AAU season over, SLAM High School Editor Franklyn Calle joins the show to talk Marvin Bagley’s commitment to Duke, RJ Barrett’s reclassification to the Class of 2018, the explosion of Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball and Jahvon Quinerly’s verbal to Arizona.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.
