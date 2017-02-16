The SLAM Podcast Episode 41: Midseason Awards and All-Star Preview

Before bouncing to New Orleans for a few days, we give out our midseason MVP, Most Improved, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year awards. We also talk All-Star Weekend and figure out a way for the NBA to fix the dunk contest.
Listen above and be sure to check us out on audioBoom, iTunes and Soundcloud:
