LeBron James fired back at Charles Barkley, who said LeBron was being “inappropriate” and “whiny” and questioned LeBron’s competitiveness. LeBron called Barkley a “hater” and went at Chuck for his questionable behavior during his career.

In other news, several NBA coaches spoke out against President Donald Trump‘s controversial executive order banning refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Trump’s actions will likely breed “anger and terror.”

And lastly, the NBA announced the participants for the Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge during the upcoming All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

