After sitting out the past two seasons due to NCAA transfer rules and redshirting, SMU forward Semi Ojeleye is finally getting his shine.

During Friday’s first-round matchup with USC, the 6-7 big man elevated over the top of two Trojans to throw down a nasty one-handed putback jam.

Ojeleye started all 33 games for the Mustangs this season, averaging a team-high 19 points and 6.7 rebounds.