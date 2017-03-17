After sitting out the past two seasons due to NCAA transfer rules and redshirting, SMU forward Semi Ojeleye is finally getting his shine.
During Friday’s first-round matchup with USC, the 6-7 big man elevated over the top of two Trojans to throw down a nasty one-handed putback jam.
RISE UP, YOUNG FELLA!!!! !#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/mHYOGs6MpP
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2017
Ojeleye started all 33 games for the Mustangs this season, averaging a team-high 19 points and 6.7 rebounds.
