Early in the second half of the 2017 All-Star Game, Stephen Curry found himself between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rim.

Curry knew he only had two options: get out the way, or get dunked on.

Steph chose the former, and saved himself the embarrassment of trying to stop a 7-foot high-flyer.

Or so he thought.

Just a few minutes later, Giannis threw down a NASTY putback dunk on top of Curry head. And this poster was probably a worse fate than the first.