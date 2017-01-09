The crossover between basketball and music (specifically hip-hop) is so intrinsic, you can’t even really call it a crossover anymore.

NBA players have been rapping and producing music for well over two decades, and while this compilation includes just a fraction of players who have done it, we’re proud to say it’s a proper presentation of the most notable NBA rappers out there—at least those that have gone to the point of creating visuals to accompany their tracks.

So with a nod to SLAM’s first-ever Music Issue, we present the ultimate mixtape of NBA rappers, which features a handful of NBA stars (Kobe, Shaq, Rasheed, Webber, Parker, Lillard) and role players (Stephen Jackson, Lou Williams, Iman Shumpert) spitting their own bars in music videos.

More information on SLAM 205: The Music Issue.

Video by Meir21. Follow him on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.