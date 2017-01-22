Central Michigan guard Marcus Keene is a walking bucket. The NCAA’s scoring leader continued his tear yesterday against Miami (OH) with a 50-point performance—college basketball’s first since 2013.

“This was big for me, for us as a team, but to score 50 points in a college basketball game that’s anybody’s dream who’s a scorer and I accomplished it. It feels good,” Keene told the Detroit Free Press.

Peep the highlights above and be sure to check out our story on the rising star.

