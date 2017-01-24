North Carolina State freshman, and potential top-5 pick, Dennis Smith Jr played like a man possessed in the Wolfpack’s upset of Duke last night at Cameron. Smith Jr went off for 32 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds to lead the Pack to an 84-82 win. It was the first time NC State has won at Duke since January 18, 1995—coincidentally, Coach K was not on the sidelines for that game either.

The Blue Devils have been reeling since Coach K took a leave of absence after undergoing back surgery. Since January 7, Duke is 2-3 with losses to Florida State, Louisville and NC State.

Related

WATCH: Dennis Smith Jr Drops Triple-Double vs. Virginia Tech