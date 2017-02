Sierra Canyon junior big man Marvin Bagley III is widely considered the top recruit in the class of 2018. Sierra Canyon recently took on Bishop Gorman at the Nike Extravaganza and Bagley went off. The junior scored a Nike Extravaganza record 43 points to go along with 14 boards and 3 blocks.

Peep the highlights above via Ballislife.

