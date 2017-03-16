Russell Westbrook went off tonight to lead the Thunder to a 123-102 win in Toronto. The Brodie finished with 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes. He shot 8-17 from the field and made 4 three-pointers. Tonight marked his 34th triple-double of the season, second most in a single season. Oscar Robertson holds the single season record with 41 triple-doubles.

Running out of ways to describe Russ' brilliance. pic.twitter.com/4gLs3wHjd7 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 17, 2017