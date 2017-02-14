Russell Westbrook hasn’t gotten this far in his life and career by doing things the way other people want him to. In his latest spot for Mountain Dew, the OKC superstar recounts all the things people told him not to do and, in true Russ fashion, he doesn’t give a damn.

“‘Don’t do they, do you’ are words I’ve been living by for my entire life,” said Westbrook in a press release. “Working with Mountain Dew lets me help inspire people to be themselves, focus on what they want to achieve—and say goodbye to the rest.”

Check the commercial above.

