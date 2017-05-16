The last time Steve Kerr was on the sideline for the Warriors was Game 2 of the first round. Coach Kerr’s been dealing with the lasting symptoms of his 2015 back surgeries. He experiences battles with nausea and migraines because there’s a fluid leak in his spine.

Kerr hasn’t been able to travel with the team. The Dubs haven’t lost a game since Mike Brown became interim head coach and Draymond Green has said that they aren’t planning on Kerr coming back in the postseason.

ESPN showed Kerr speaking with his squad during halftime of tonight’s game against the Spurs. That’s progress.

Great to see that Steve Kerr is back with his squad. pic.twitter.com/pcEaQGAFRq — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 17, 2017

Get well soon, Coach.