With the final possession of the first half winding down, Zaza Pachulia hit Russell Westbrook with a hard foul that knocked Westbrook to the floor.

Pachulia stood over Westbrook for several seconds, watching as Westbrook writhed in pain. Oddly, none of Westbrook’s teammates stepped in to confront Pachulia.

Pachulia was assessed with a Flagrant 1 foul.

