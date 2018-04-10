76ers Beat Hawks For Team-Record 15th Straight Win

It has been a season of long winning streaks, but maybe the most surprising is one that might only be cut short by the end of the regular season. With their 121-113 win over the Hawks, the 76ers extended their streak to 15, breaking the team record they matched just a few days ago.

Philly hasn’t lost since March 13 against the Pacers. On Tuesday, the 76ers got big performances from all of their sharpshooters, as J.J. Redick led the way with 28 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three and the combo of mid-season acquisitions Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli contributed 46 points off the bench.

The win also pushed Philly’s cushion over No. 4 seed Cleveland to a full game. So, if the 76ers beat Milwaukee tomorrow night — regardless of what the Cavs do against the Knicks in their season finale — they’ll be the No. 3 seed. Pretty remarkable for a team that didn’t make the playoffs a season ago and hasn’t had Joel Embiid down the stretch.