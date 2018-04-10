76ers Beat Hawks For Team-Record 15th Straight Win

by April 10, 2018
99
Brett Brown

It has been a season of long winning streaks, but maybe the most surprising is one that might only be cut short by the end of the regular season. With their 121-113 win over the Hawks, the 76ers extended their streak to 15, breaking the team record they matched just a few days ago.

Philly hasn’t lost since March 13 against the Pacers. On Tuesday, the 76ers got big performances from all of their sharpshooters, as J.J. Redick led the way with 28 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three and the combo of mid-season acquisitions Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli contributed 46 points off the bench.

The win also pushed Philly’s cushion over No. 4 seed Cleveland to a full game. So, if the 76ers beat Milwaukee tomorrow night — regardless of what the Cavs do against the Knicks in their season finale — they’ll be the No. 3 seed. Pretty remarkable for a team that didn’t make the playoffs a season ago and hasn’t had Joel Embiid down the stretch.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz Visit Meek Mill In Prison

3 days ago
6,540
NBA

Post Up: Sixers And Raptors Both Earn Huge Wins

4 days ago
1,256
NBA

Ben Simmons And LeBron James Post Triple-Doubles In A Philly Thriller

4 days ago
1,890
lebron james cj mccollum 76ers
NBA

CJ McCollum: LeBron-to-Philly ‘A Bigger Possibility Than People Think’

7 days ago
6,788
Ben Simmons
NBA

Ben Simmons Becomes 2nd Rookie Ever With 1,200 Points, 600 Rebounds, 600 Assists

1 week ago
2,218
NBA

Report: There’s Hope Joel Embiid Only Misses One Playoff Game

2 weeks ago
861

TRENDING


Most Recent
Brett Brown

76ers Beat Hawks For Team-Record 15th Straight Win

2 hours ago
99
Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard Passes Shaquille O’Neal For 14th On All-Time Rebounding List

3 hours ago
388

Stance Socks Launches NBA Trophy Pack To Celebrate Playoffs

6 hours ago
320
donovan mitchell draymond green rookie of the year

Draymond Green Picks Donovan Mitchell For Rookie of the Year

8 hours ago
11,660
carmelo anthony russell westbrook steal rebounds

Carmelo: Thunder Players ‘Cool’ With Russell Westbrook Stealing Rebounds

9 hours ago
3,172