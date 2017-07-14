The newest member of the Detroit Pistons, Avery Bradley, answered some fan questions on twitter on Thursday, including who he thinks is the toughest player to guard in the NBA.

Bradley was quick to name Kyrie Irving, adding that it’s “not even close.”

Kyrie. Not even close. – AB https://t.co/8cEKwtSu6O — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 13, 2017

Irving and Bradley have matched up 25 times since 2012, and Kyrie has routinely gotten the better of Bradley, who’s considered one of the League’s premier defenders.

Kyrie most recently torched Bradley in the playoffs—to the tune of 25.8 ppg on 62.2 percent shooting.

