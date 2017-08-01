Houston native Beyonce is reportedly interested in buying a stake in her hometown Rockets.

According to a Bloomberg report, if Beyonce were to get involved in a bid for the team, it would be as a minority investor.

Pop superstar Beyonce, a Houston native, is mulling an investment in the National Basketball Association’s Rockets, according to people familiar with the matter. […] Beyonce, who has performed wearing a Rockets jersey, would add superstar sizzle to any ownership group, likely helping the team with local and international marketing.

Longtime Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced that he would be selling the franchise last month.

It’s unclear as to whether Beyonce’s husband, Jay Z, would present a conflict of interest for his overseeing of Roc Nation Sports.

RELATED:

Report: Carmelo Anthony Only Waiving No-Trade Clause for Houston