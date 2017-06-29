Clippers forward Blake Griffin could be out until December as he rehabs a foot injury sustained in the first round the 2017 NBA playoffs.

While guesting on the Pardon My Take podcast, Griffin revealed that he actually tore “tendons and ligaments” in his foot in what was originally misdiagnosed as a toe injury (starting at 0:40).

“I was going to try to go back in before our doctor was like, ‘That’s not a good idea.’ So they were like, ‘Just say he has a bruised toe.’ “And so after getting all my tests and stuff, I ended up tearing tendons and ligaments in the bottom of my foot. “And we just kind of left it out that that it was bruised.”

Griffin underwent surgery on May 1 to repair what the Clippers called a “plantar plate injury.”

According to ESPN’s Michael Eaves, Griffin may not be ready for the start of the season and could be out until December.

