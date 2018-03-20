Blake Griffin: Pistons’ Ceiling ‘Very, Very High’ Next Season

While the Pistons have been all but eliminated from playoff contention, Blake Griffin thinks the ceiling for this Detroit team is “very, very high.”

In a story by The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears, Griffin said that with Reggie Jackson back and some time to gel, the Pistons will be “very good.”

“I never want to be in a place where I’m not wanted. Coming here made me realize what a franchise looks like,” #Pistons forward Blake Griffin in a story in today’s @TheUndefeated https://t.co/shvg2tvbKo #nba — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) March 20, 2018

Griffin believes the Pistons will be a “very good” team next season. “This summer we will have a chance to really jell, figure stuff out. I think the ceiling of this team is very, very high. “We have a lot of different guys who can do a lot of different things who can affect the game in a lot of different ways. Getting Reggie [Jackson] back will be huge,” Griffin said.

