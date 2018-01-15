Markelle Fultz is progressing from a left shoulder injury, but his jumper remains a major reconstruction project.
Philadelphia Sixers head coach Brett Brown, when asked when the rookie will suit up again, told reporters that he first needs to be “able to shoot a basketball.”
Markelle Fultz has a new shooting form. (via @KyleNeubeck) pic.twitter.com/BNUIpenoFb
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 14, 2018
The 19-year-old has played in just four games for the Sixers.
Per Philly.com:
When asked whether Fultz must be 100 percent physically to return to the court, Brown gave a telling response.
“What he needs … to be, is able to shoot a basketball,” Brown said. “I don’t know what percent we will apply to that comment.”
Brown doesn’t think that Fultz is 100 percent physically, but it’s the apparent lack of confidence in his shot that appears to be keeping him off the court.
“It is my understanding there is still some discomfort from time to time, but that is part of recognizing there is still some sort of erratic shooting, and it is not where it used to be yet,” Brown said. “And I hope everybody writes that — yet.”
