Markelle Fultz is progressing from a left shoulder injury, but his jumper remains a major reconstruction project.

Philadelphia Sixers head coach Brett Brown, when asked when the rookie will suit up again, told reporters that he first needs to be “able to shoot a basketball.”

Markelle Fultz has a new shooting form. (via @KyleNeubeck) pic.twitter.com/BNUIpenoFb — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 14, 2018

The 19-year-old has played in just four games for the Sixers.

Per Philly.com: