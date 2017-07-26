The Milwaukee Bucks continue to explore possible trades involving Greg Monroe and John Henson.

According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times, Milwaukee could be focused on clearing cap space in order to accommodate Tony Snell’s four-year, $44 million contract.

According to sources, the Bucks are still actively trying to trade veteran centers Greg Monroe and John Henson, two players who have seen their roles with the team diminish. […]

An indication the Bucks are still exploring their trade options is the status of Tony Snell’s contract.

Snell and the Bucks agreed to a four-year, $44M deal at the start of free agency when the swingman became an unrestricted free agent. But sources said the contract has yet to be submitted to the league office in New York.