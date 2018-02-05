Report: Bulls Have ‘Intensified’ Robin Lopez Trade Talk

After trading Nikola Mirotic to the Pelicans, the Chicago Bulls are reportedly looking to make another move before Thursday’s trade deadline.

According to the Chicago Tribune‘s KC Johnson, trade talks involving Robin Lopez have “intensified.”

Lopez, 29, has one year and roughly $14.4 million left on his deal.

In fact, with league sources indicating that talks centered on Robin Lopez have intensified and also that the Bulls and Thunder have discussed at least Tony Allen’s expiring contract, management will be busy between now and Thursday’s trade deadline.

