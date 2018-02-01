Nikola Mirotic Traded To New Orleans Pelicans

The deal is finally done.

Forward Nikola Mirotic is headed from Chicago to New Orleans in a trade for Omer Asik, Tony Allen, Jameer Nelson, and a first-rounder (top-5 protected in 2018), per multiple reports. Allen is expected to be waived.

The Bulls will also give the Pelicans a second-round pick and release forward Quincy Pondexter.

Sources: Chicago has traded forward Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans for Omer Asik, Tony Allen and a first-round draft pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2018

Jameer Nelson will join the Bulls with Asik and Allen as part of trade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2018

First-round pick the Pelicans are sending Chicago in Mirotic trade is protected 1-5 in 2018, per source, with gradual easing of protections in subsequent years. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 1, 2018

Bulls are planning to keep guard Jameer Nelson, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2018

Bulls are giving the 2nd round pick acquired in the Quincy Pondexter deal back to Pelicans, per source. Bulls get first-round pick from Pelicans. Option to swap 2nd-round picks in 2 or 3 years, per source. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 1, 2018

New Orleans is planning to guarantee the $12.5M salary of Mirotic in the 2018-19 season, league sources tell ESPN. That clinched a deal. Omer Asik and a future first-rounder part of package to Bulls, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2018

Sources: Chicago plans to release forward Quincy Pondexter to create roster space for the Mirotic trade to New Orleans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2018

Mirotic is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds through 15 outings this season. In recent weeks, he had “stood firm” on a request to be shipped out of Chicago – one initially made back in October following a physical altercation with teammate Bobby Portis at practice.

The Pelicans, currently 27-23, are seemingly sticking to their pledge to “remain active in acquiring talent” ahead of the deadline, despite losing All-Star DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the year. Mirotic will help fill the necessary frontcourt gap.