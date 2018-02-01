Nikola Mirotic Traded To New Orleans Pelicans

by Alex Squadron February 01, 2018

The deal is finally done.

Forward Nikola Mirotic is headed from Chicago to New Orleans in a trade for Omer Asik, Tony Allen, Jameer Nelson, and a first-rounder (top-5 protected in 2018), per multiple reports. Allen is expected to be waived.

The Bulls will also give the Pelicans a second-round pick and release forward Quincy Pondexter.

Mirotic is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds through 15 outings this season. In recent weeks, he had “stood firm” on a request to be shipped out of Chicago – one initially made back in October following a physical altercation with teammate Bobby Portis at practice.

The Pelicans, currently 27-23, are seemingly sticking to their pledge to “remain active in acquiring talent” ahead of the deadline, despite losing All-Star DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the year. Mirotic will help fill the necessary frontcourt gap.

  
  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Pelicans Gather Momentum In Pursuit Of Ex-Suns Center Greg Monroe

3 hours ago
NBA

CJ McCollum Hangs 50 Points on the Bulls

9 hours ago
NBA

SLAM 214 is On Sale Now!

23 hours ago
NBA

UPDATE: Nikola Mirotic To Pelicans Trade Has ‘Fallen Apart For Now’

2 days ago
steve kerr spurs bulls
NBA

Steve Kerr: Spurs’ 20-Year Playoff Streak ‘More Impressive’ Than ’90s Bulls

2 days ago
NBA

Report: Pelicans Will ‘Remain Active In Acquiring Talent’ Before Trade Deadline

5 days ago

TRENDING