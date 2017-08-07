After nearly 20 years of coaching in the NBA, Byron Scott says that he won’t pursue another coaching job.

The former Lakers head coach said that he’s happy working as an ESPN analyst. From TMZ:

Any chance you’ll be coming back to the NBA as a coach? Scott: “No, I’ve had enough of it. I’m enjoying the retired life and working at ESPN. I love that and I’m going to continue to do that.”

RELATED:

Ex-Lakers Coach Byron Scott ‘Betrayed, Deceived’ by Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak