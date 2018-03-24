Carmelo Provided Transportation For 4,500 Kids To Attend The March For Our Lives

by March 24, 2018
Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony helped bus 4,500 kids from Baltimore to Washington D.C. to attend the March For Our Lives on Saturday, via Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript:

Respect, Melo!

