Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony helped bus 4,500 kids from Baltimore to Washington D.C. to attend the March For Our Lives on Saturday, via Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript:

Carmelo Anthony says he helped bus 4,500 kids from Baltimore to DC for the march: “It’s a special moment…to see how powerful the youth are right now, and the voices are being heard.” pic.twitter.com/5ozXHW03jR — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 24, 2018

Respect, Melo!

RELATED

Carmelo Anthony Moves into 19th on All-Time Scoring List