New Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony called the situation in Oklahoma City “the perfect fit for me.”

In an interview with NBA TV’s Dennis Scott, Carmelo said that he’ll fit-in well alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

“I’ve always adjusted to my situation. If it calls for me to go out there an get 30, 40, 50 points, then that’s what I’m going to do.

“If it calls for me to adjust my game and be a spot-up shooter and bring other facets to the game, then that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to adjust to my environment.

“And that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to come to OKC. Because I see the talent level that we have on this team. I know what Russ can do. I know what PG can do. I know what the other guys can do.

“And I feel like this was the perfect fit for me to just come in and play basketball, help those guys as well.”