Before trading Kyrie Irving to Boston in a blockbuster deal, the Cavaliers reached out to the Warriors about swapping Irving for Klay Thompson.

Golden State reportedly declined the offer, just as they did with Indiana and Paul George earlier this summer. From the Undefeated:

Altman was extremely focused on the future in making this trade, a source said. This trade may give James much more faith in Altman as a general manager. It would be hard to believe that Altman could have landed a better trade than the Boston one. He did call the uninterested Warriors about Klay Thompson, a source said.

