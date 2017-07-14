Before the Pacers traded Paul George to OKC, Indiana offered George to the Warriors for Klay Thompson.

The Warriors reportedly were quick to decline the offer.

George said that he would have welcomed a trade to Golden State, but thinks that the League would have vetoed the mega trade anyway.

Via the Woj Pod (starting at 20:13):

Indiana offered you to Golden State for Klay Thompson. Golden State said no. Talks didn’t go anywhere. Were you aware that that conversation happened, and could you imagine the reaction of the League if somehow you ended up on that Warriors team? Paul George: [Laughs] “I think that would have been the Chris Paul-to-L.A. situation where they denied that trade. “Yeah, I was aware of it, I would have looked forward to it, of just being in a good situation of being in a good situation of being able to compete for a championship.”

