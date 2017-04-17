More important than any playoff matchup over the weekend was the tragic passing of Isaiah Thomas’ sister, Chyna.

Thomas decided to play in Game 1, and naturally, all eyes were on him as he broke down in tears before Game 1 tipped off on Sunday.

Charles Barkley sounded off, saying that seeing Thomas cry was “uncomfortable” for him to watch, and that it wasn’t “a good look” (see video above).

Here’s Barkley’s full comments:

“I’m not feeling comfortable with him sitting on the sideline like that. That makes me uncomfortable. “That tells me he’s not in shape to play. “To be sitting on the sideline a couple minutes before the game, that makes me uncomfortable for him. That’s just not a good look in my personal opinion. “He’s clearly devastated like we all would be if we lost a sibling. But sitting on the sideline right before the game, that makes me uncomfortable.”

