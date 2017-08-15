Lamar Odom wants to play basketball again, and the BIG3 league seems like an obvious first step, but don’t count on Charles Oakley welcoming him with open arms.

Oak says Odom has “had three or four chances” to turn his life around, and doesn’t want him on his team.

Oakley, 53, made his debut for the Killer 3’s Monday night, and made his presence on the court felt.

Per TMZ:

“I don’t like him like that,” Oakley said. “In life, sometimes you only get but one chance,” he added. “He’s had three or four chances. I mean, he can play. Talented guy. I’m just saying, I don’t want him on my team.”

Related

Lamar Odom Says Cocaine Ended His NBA Career