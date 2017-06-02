Former Knick Charles Oakley refused a plea deal on Friday that would have led to charges from the melee at Madison Square Garden being dropped.

Under the deal, six months of good behavior would have left Oakley with a clean record.

Per ESPN:

Assistant District Attorney Ryan Lipes on Friday offered Oakley an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal — an agreement that would lead to charges being dropped if Oakley stays out of trouble for a set time and complies with an unspecified order of protection. Oakley, through attorney Alex Spiro, rejected that offer and requested a trial.

Oakley, 53, was charged with assault, aggravated harassment, criminal trespass and harassment after being ejected from a February 8 game at MSG.

A tentative start date for Oakley’s trail against James Dolan has been set for August 4.

