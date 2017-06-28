The blockbuster trade that sent Chris Paul to the Rockets may have stemmed from Paul’s deep-seated resentment for Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

According to ESPN’s Michael Eaves, tension between Paul and Rivers started as soon as the Clippers acquired Austin Rivers in January of 2015.

Last season, after Rivers reportedly rejected a proposed trade from the Knicks—offering Carmelo Anthony and Sasha Vujacic in exchange for Jamal Crawford, Paul Pierce and Austin Rivers—Paul began to “despise” Rivers for favoring his son.

What really solidified Paul’s dissatisfaction with Doc was a proposed trade involving Carmelo Anthony last season. New York offered Carmelo and Sasha Vujacic to the Clippers in exchange for Jamal Crawford, Paul Pierce and Austin Rivers, a deal to which Rivers ultimately said no. That event led Paul to feel that keeping his son on the roster was more important to Doc than improving the team. So, ultimately, Paul lost both trust and faith in Doc. As one league executive put it, “Chris despises Doc.”

Austin and his sister Callie took to Twitter to dispute the rumors:

These false rumors are comedy…so fictional it's actually amusing! People will say or do anything to get attention. A lot 🤡🤡 out there — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) June 28, 2017

yeah… thats what happened. people are delusional. — Callie Rivers (@CallieRivers25) June 28, 2017

