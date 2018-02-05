Chris Paul: Don’t Take LeBron James For Granted

After the Rockets dominated the Cavs, 120-88, on Saturday night, Chris Paul offered this warning to the Cleveland front office, per ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst:

“You’ve got LeBron James over there in that locker room. You know what I mean? What else the man need to do?” Paul said. “Don’t take it for granted, man, don’t take it for granted.”

James, a longtime friend of CP3, is averaging 26.3 points, 8.7 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game, but Cleveland (30-21) has struggled immensely amid several rumors of dysfunction within the organization. With LeBron set to hit free agency this summer, Paul’s comment is interesting to say the least.

The trade deadline (Feb. 8) is right around the corner. Will Cleveland listen to CP3 and move some of their future assets (like the Brooklyn Nets pick) to try to improve now?

RELATED

Report: Tyronn Lue Not on the Hot Seat