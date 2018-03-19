Chris Paul Will Pay Gerald Green’s Fine for Shove, Ejection

Chris Paul says he’ll pay any fine that results from Gerald Green shoving Gorgui Dieng during Rockets’ 129-120 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Green came to Paul’s defense after Dieng pushed Paul with 10 minutes left in the game. Green was ejected.

After the game, Paul thanked his teammate for having his back.

“[Dieng] didn’t push me that hard. It was more so unexpected.” […] “I told [Green] I appreciate it, and I’ll cover whatever fine that you get.”

