Blazers star Damian Lillard knows that he and CJ McCollum need another star to compete with the titans of the Western Conference.

Asked which player he’d most like to join the Blazers, Dame replied with the handle of Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

@Dame_Lillard Who would you most like to see come to Portland? — CJ Carpenter (@CJ11Carpenter) August 28, 2017

While Davis is under contract until 2021, he’s made it clear that he’s tired of losing in New Orleans. Another sub-.500 season could frustrate the 24-year-old star.

The Blazers would have problems pulling off a trade for Davis with very few assets outside of Lillard and McCollum (who are both off the table).

But that’s a bridge Portland will have to cross if and when it gets there.

