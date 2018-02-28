Danny Green: ‘We Knew Kawhi Leonard Was Going To Be Back’

by February 28, 2018
3,201
kawhi leonard danny green

Perhaps Kawhi Leonard was never as “distant” and “disconnected” from the Spurs as had been previously reported.

On Tuesday, Danny Green said that Leonard kept in contact with teammates and promised that he’d return to the court.

“We’re teammates, we’re family at the end of the day. We still keep in touch via text. What’s going on? How’s everything going? You know, ‘Rehabbing here, rehabbing there, feeling good.’

“He said he’ll be back, so we knew he was going to be back eventually at some point—playing-wise, not just being around.

“If he’s that confident mentally, then I know he’s going to get the work done to get it done physically.”

