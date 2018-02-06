Darren Collison to Undergo Arthroscopic Left Knee Surgery

by Marcel Mutoni February 06, 2018

Darren Collison is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, the Indiana Pacers announced Monday.

Collison, 30, is expected to miss two-to-three weeks of action.

With Collison out and Victor Oladipo sidelined by an illness, Cory Joseph and Lance Stephenson started in the Pacers’ backcourt during Monday night’s 111-102 loss to the visiting Washington Wizards.

Per the Indy Star:

Collison will have surgery Tuesday, after suffering the injury during Saturday’s victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. [Head coach Nate] McMillan said Collison felt something wrong in his knee after banging it against Philadelphia. An MRI revealed surgery would be necessary.

“He’ll miss these four games before the (All-Star) break, and hopefully we can get him back soon,” said McMillan of Collison. “The impact is that you lose your starting point guard.”

Collison is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists per game in 52 starts.

