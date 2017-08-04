Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins is eagerly awaiting his first chance to face the Kings since Sacramento traded Cousins on the night of the All-Star Game.

Boogie told the Undefeated that he has “a lot to get off my chest.”

For New Orleans Pelicans All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, the game he is most looking forward to is playing against his former Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California, for the first time since his controversial trade. “I can’t wait. Oh, my God. I can’t wait. I’m praying it’s the first game. I just got a lot to get off my chest. I can’t wait,” Cousins said at the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Africa camp on Wednesday.

RELATED:

DeMarcus Cousins ‘Confident’ Big Lineup with Anthony Davis Will Work