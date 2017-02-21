DeMarcus Cousins spoke to reporters today before heading out to New Orleans to start a new chapter in his career. The big man reflected on his time in Sacramento, claiming that he didn’t expect that he’d be there for so long.

Although he made mistakes, Boogie also clarified that he doesn’t regret anything. “Everything I’ve been through has helped me grow as a person,” he stated.

As for the fans in Sacramento, Cousins expressed nothing but love. “Thank you for all the memories. Thanks for dealing with this knucklehead for six-plus years [laughs]. And I’ll see you guys soon.”

On to NOLA.

