Former New York Knicks head coach and NBA vet Derek Fisher has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after authorities found his car overturned on a California highway. Fisher was reportedly riding with his girlfriend Gloria Govan. Neither were injured in the crash.

More from USA TODAY:

Authorities say Fisher was driving on U.S. 101 in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles when his 2015 Cadillac veered onto the right shoulder while approaching an interchange.

The car hit the shoulder’s concrete curb and guardrail, overturned and came to a rest on its roof.

The Highway Patrol says officers discovered that Fisher had been drinking and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.