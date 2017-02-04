Derrick Rose knows that Carmelo Anthony isn’t the only Knick who might be traded before the deadline.

As New York continues to pursue trades for Anthony, Rose could be on the block too if the Knicks enter a rebuild.

“I’m on a one-year deal so I can’t talk that much about it. The rebuild could be me going, too. I don’t know,” he said. “My job is to focus whenever I’m on the court, just try to win games, try to be positive, try to get better. Like I said from the beginning, I’m chasing something. “I’m trying to get back to myself and I’m trying to play consistent games.”

Rose’s contact expires at the end of this season, and it’s unlikely New York will re-sign Rose to the max contract he’s seeking.

