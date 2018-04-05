Devin Booker On Suns: ‘There’s Definitely Going To Be A Lot Of Moves Made’

The Phoenix Suns own the NBA’s worst record and will not make the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year.

That makes this offseason another crucial one for the organization, as they try to steer the ship in the right direction.

In an interview with The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears, rising star Devin Booker said he expects the front office to “make a lot of moves” this summer:

“It’s only up now,” Booker said. “This summer is a big summer for us. You hear our GM [general manager Ryan McDonough] come out and say he’s going to be superaggressive. We have young talent, we have a lot of picks, with a lot of money, too. So, I think there’s definitely going to be a lot of moves made this summer.”

Phoenix could end up with three first-round picks in the 2018 draft.

Booker, who has been out since Mar. 15 with a sprained right hand, is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

