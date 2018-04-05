Devin Booker On Suns: ‘There’s Definitely Going To Be A Lot Of Moves Made’

by April 05, 2018
1,293

The Phoenix Suns own the NBA’s worst record and will not make the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year.

That makes this offseason another crucial one for the organization, as they try to steer the ship in the right direction.

In an interview with The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears, rising star Devin Booker said he expects the front office to “make a lot of moves” this summer:

“It’s only up now,” Booker said. “This summer is a big summer for us. You hear our GM [general manager Ryan McDonough] come out and say he’s going to be superaggressive. We have young talent, we have a lot of picks, with a lot of money, too. So, I think there’s definitely going to be a lot of moves made this summer.”

Phoenix could end up with three first-round picks in the 2018 draft.

Booker, who has been out since Mar. 15 with a sprained right hand, is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

RELATED
Devin Booker Willing to Ink Extension With Suns

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Devin Booker Willing to Ink Extension With Suns

1 day ago
1,335
NBA

Ayton Could See Himself In Phoenix With Booker Being ‘Shaq And Kobe 2.0’

3 days ago
1,883
NBA

Gerald Green Hits Buzzer-Beater To Cap Wild Finish For Houston

6 days ago
604
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal Spent $70,000 At Walmart After Being Traded To Phoenix

1 week ago
12,916
NBA

Devin Booker Dropped 70 Points On This Date In 2017

2 weeks ago
1,288
suns head coach
NBA

Phoenix Suns Beginning Search For New Head Coach

2 weeks ago
689

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Pelicans Signing Guard Jordan Crawford

12 mins ago
44

Will Barton On Free Agency: I Want To Be Where I Can ‘Have A Bigger Role’

49 mins ago
200
kyrie irving knee playoffs

Kyrie Irving To Have Screws Removed From Kneecap, Out 4-5 Months

3 hours ago
2,813

Lillard: If I Can’t Win A Title In Portland, ‘I Can Live With It Maybe Not HappeningR...

3 hours ago
1,203

Devin Booker On Suns: ‘There’s Definitely Going To Be A Lot Of Moves Made’

4 hours ago
1,293